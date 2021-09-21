Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Trading Down 2.6%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 1,268,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 481,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

