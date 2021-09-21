Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Trading Down 5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 894,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,203,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.