Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Trading Down 5%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 894,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,203,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $62.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,725.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

