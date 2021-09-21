Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Down 1.5%

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.67. 1,246,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,009,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

