HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Tops $33.28 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $33.28 million and $10.62 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,756.25 or 0.99906654 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00081837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.04 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.90 or 0.00399344 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00277028 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002137 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00058949 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

