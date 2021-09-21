Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Down 5.6%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 121,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 322,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

