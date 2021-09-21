RAI Finance (RAI) Trading Down 1.8% This Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $29.29 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00173553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00112421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.67 or 0.06983506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,633.20 or 0.99619145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.79 or 0.00782287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

