Pizza Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $164,536.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001530 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00040801 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.03 or 0.00918381 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

