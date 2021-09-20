Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.80. 198,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,698. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $860.72 million and a P/E ratio of -6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $265,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

