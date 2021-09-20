Verasity Price Reaches $0.0293 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $130.88 million and $57.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00125205 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002594 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

