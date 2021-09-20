$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $771.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

