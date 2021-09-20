ARMOR (ARMOR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.48 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $14.25 million and $1.48 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00068322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00174104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00112491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.89 or 0.06974634 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,775.96 or 0.99651847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.26 or 0.00788015 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARMORUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.