$175.12 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report sales of $175.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $179.67 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $121.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $698.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.80 million to $703.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $755.41 million, with estimates ranging from $748.33 million to $762.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $107,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 285,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,640. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.08. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $51.16 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.