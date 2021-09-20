Zacks: Analysts Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $10.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.69 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,604 shares of company stock worth $5,788,022 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,309 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 60,325 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 241,786 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.87. 9,839,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,886. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

