SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Tops One Day Volume of $654,542.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $654,542.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00068575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00174867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00112603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.90 or 0.06975699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,930.31 or 1.00160150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.01 or 0.00788599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.