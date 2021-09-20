Xiotri (XIOT) Market Capitalization Tops $491,397.73

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Xiotri has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Xiotri coin can now be purchased for $111.23 or 0.00259501 BTC on exchanges. Xiotri has a market cap of $491,397.73 and $151.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00131513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012110 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance . Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

