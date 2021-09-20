Chrono.tech Market Capitalization Hits $21.58 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for about $30.40 or 0.00070918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $21.58 million and approximately $389,315.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00055176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00131513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012110 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00045282 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

