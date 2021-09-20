AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.94 Billion

Brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report sales of $9.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.22 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $35.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.02 billion to $36.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $44.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $2.94 on Monday, hitting $58.50. 17,192,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,944,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 68.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,539,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,018,000 after acquiring an additional 311,555 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

