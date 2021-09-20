CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVI. Zacks Investment Research cut CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, cut their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 706,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,966. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.95.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

