Wings Trading Down 10.9% This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $946.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wings has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00055315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00131556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00045030 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

