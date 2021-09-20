Comparing FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) & Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FLEETCOR Technologies and Conduent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Conduent 0 1 0 0 2.00

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $315.89, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Conduent has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.07%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conduent is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Conduent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.39 billion 8.82 $704.22 million $10.70 23.84 Conduent $4.16 billion 0.33 -$118.00 million $0.62 10.29

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent. Conduent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEETCOR Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 31.43% 29.53% 8.26% Conduent -0.41% 15.66% 4.38%

Risk and Volatility

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Conduent on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc. engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services and subject matter experts to U.S. federal, state and local and foreign governments. The Transportation segment provides systems and support to transportation departments and agencies globally. The company was founded on April 18, 1906 and is headquartered in Florham Park, NJ.

