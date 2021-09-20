Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). AC Immune reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Sunday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after buying an additional 1,040,600 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 51.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AC Immune by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 185,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.72. 378,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $488.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.79.

AC Immune

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

