$34.65 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post sales of $34.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $34.70 million. AxoGen posted sales of $33.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $136.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $15.98. 130,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,307. The company has a market capitalization of $661.52 million, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

