Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce sales of $190.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.66 million to $192.10 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $140.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $753.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.65 million to $766.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $770.60 million, with estimates ranging from $740.50 million to $798.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLYS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $80,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,774.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $964,565. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $14.00. 359,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,649. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $422.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

