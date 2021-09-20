$142.47 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce $142.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.30 million. Mimecast posted sales of $122.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $581.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.25 million to $583.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $658.59 million, with estimates ranging from $648.57 million to $673.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,193,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $1,023,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,632 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $1.39 on Monday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 557,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,431. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

