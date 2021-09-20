NULS (NULS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.98 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. NULS has a market capitalization of $44.73 million and $15.98 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00068640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.46 or 0.00174375 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00112811 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.39 or 0.06998126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,645.83 or 0.99866708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $336.58 or 0.00788199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

