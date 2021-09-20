Dego Finance (DEGO) Price Hits $7.50 on Major Exchanges

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $64.55 million and approximately $52.42 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dego Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $7.50 or 0.00017562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00055163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00131582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045009 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

