EUNO Price Down 31.8% Over Last Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $19,056.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.99 or 0.00796179 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,320,276,652 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

