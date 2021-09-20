Short Interest in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Declines By 31.8%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,900 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the August 15th total of 987,200 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of DSP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.02. 348,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,804. The stock has a market cap of $724.27 million and a PE ratio of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,651,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

