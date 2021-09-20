LikeCoin (LIKE) Achieves Market Cap of $27.63 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $27.63 million and $53,078.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nano Dogecoin (INDC) traded up 1,201,023,113,207.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00055240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00131786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012141 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,056,214,219 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,884,901 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

