Celo (CELO) Price Hits $6.19 on Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.19 or 0.00014491 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $1.90 billion and approximately $592.56 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00068705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00174449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00112470 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.36 or 0.07004701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,864.25 or 1.00339384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.20 or 0.00789346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

