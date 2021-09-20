Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report $4.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.82. The company had a trading volume of 744,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $76.15.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

