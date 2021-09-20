Brokerages Anticipate Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.19. 919,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

