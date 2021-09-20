Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report sales of $9.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.54 billion and the lowest is $9.31 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $8.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $39.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $40.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.26 billion to $39.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

ABT stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,261,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.