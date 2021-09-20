Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.05

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

