Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Declines By 32.6%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,223. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $377.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.