Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 628,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Relx by 421.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in Relx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 745,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,389. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

