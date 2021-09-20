Nash Exchange Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $471,833.00 (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Nash Exchange coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 130.3% higher against the US dollar. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and approximately $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00069172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00174702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00113110 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.06 or 0.06997424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,761.44 or 1.00004686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.37 or 0.00784318 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nash Exchange Coin Profile

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official website is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

