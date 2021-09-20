Einsteinium Price Hits $0.0410 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $111,453.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00376184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,999,412 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

