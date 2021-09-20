Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells 7,943 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QuinStreet stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.60. 279,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,398. The company has a market cap of $952.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QuinStreet by 92.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 182,069 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 50.0% during the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,764 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in QuinStreet by 116.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.