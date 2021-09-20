AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to announce sales of $25.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the lowest is $24.42 million. AcuityAds reported sales of $19.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $108.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.51 million to $112.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $133.50 million, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $135.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 37.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ATY traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 270,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.16 million and a P/E ratio of 35.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $903,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

