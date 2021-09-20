$645.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post sales of $645.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $568.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $729.40 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $872.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million.

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

