$645.93 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will post sales of $645.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $568.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $729.40 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $872.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million.

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after purchasing an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.