MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 10,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $614,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 17th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $641,300.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $618,200.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $648,300.00.
- On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00.
MTSI stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 242,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.
About MACOM Technology Solutions
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.