MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 10,000 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $614,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $641,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $618,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $648,300.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00.

MTSI stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 242,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,737,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.