Douglas Merritt Sells 27,526 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Douglas Merritt sold 6,047 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $876,815.00.

SPLK traded down $5.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.76. 1,594,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.38 and a 200 day moving average of $135.94. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $222.19.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

