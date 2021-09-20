Royale Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $566,318.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market cap of $840,121.41 and $566,318.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0839 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00067449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.20 or 0.00174560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00112271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.84 or 0.06970538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.95 or 1.00434831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.56 or 0.00782388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

