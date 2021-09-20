Evedo (EVED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00131591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

EVED is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,441,339 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

