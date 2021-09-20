Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,129 shares of company stock worth $14,957,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth $551,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth $491,000. Tower House Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tower House Partners LLP now owns 596,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,547,000 after buying an additional 313,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 5,165.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after buying an additional 641,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. 3,679,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.44.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

