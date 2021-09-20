Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Price Target at $36.02

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.39.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BP by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.83. 12,738,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,806,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.33%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

