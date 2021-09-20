$34.10 Million in Sales Expected for Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to announce $34.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.40 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full year sales of $108.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $109.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $192.76 million, with estimates ranging from $177.07 million to $202.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

ROVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.16% of Rover Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROVR traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,909. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

