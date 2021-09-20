Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declines By 29.4%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 303,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 88,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,052. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 53,520 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

