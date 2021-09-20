Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Down 31.4% in August

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kuke Music stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.03. 18,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kuke Music in the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

